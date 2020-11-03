Lafayette Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NIKE by 117.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 119.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 556.3% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $3,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

