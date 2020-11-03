Lake Street Capital Lowers Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to Hold

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $2.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PXLW. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $2.06 on Friday. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth $449,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 51.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

