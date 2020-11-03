Lake Street Capital Lowers Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to Hold

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.08.

PXLW stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $40,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,475.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pixelworks by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pixelworks by 20.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pixelworks by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pixelworks by 141.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,431 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

