Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s 4th Largest Position

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 3.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,719 shares of company stock valued at $14,382,932. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $350.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

