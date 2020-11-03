Lancaster Colony (LANC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $169.61 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $184.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.30.

LANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

