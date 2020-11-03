Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

LDOS stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average is $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. Leidos has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

