LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT Raised to $36.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of LMAT opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts acquired 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,840.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

