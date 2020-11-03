LendingClub (LC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect LendingClub to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LC opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

