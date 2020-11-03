Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the September 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 761,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $138.19 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 138.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

