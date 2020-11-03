Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.67.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $228.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.