LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LPSN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.43.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $492,016.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,324.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,303. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,928,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1,745.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 277,357 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LivePerson by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,143,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

