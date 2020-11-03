LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.40. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $492,016.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,324.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,970 shares of company stock worth $2,839,303 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 115,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

