LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of LPSN opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,921,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $305,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

