Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.4% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $69,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.7% during the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $352.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

