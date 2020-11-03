Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOOP. ValuEngine upgraded Loop Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

LOOP opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $263.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.71. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Loop Industries news, Director Laurence G. Sellyn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,027.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Gentiletti acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,326.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Loop Industries by 95.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Loop Industries by 52.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Loop Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

