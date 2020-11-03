Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lydall had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

LDL stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Separately, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Lydall from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

