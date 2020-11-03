Lyft Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 150,477 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical volume of 48,540 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lyft from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lyft from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.34.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 33,122 shares of company stock valued at $945,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Lyft by 48.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lyft by 35,942.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 866,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 863,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,658,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $615,924,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Lyft by 15.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,621,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $119,545,000 after purchasing an additional 482,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $10,002,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.50. Lyft has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. On average, analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

