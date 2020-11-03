Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.91 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Mack-Cali Realty’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLI opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.01. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

