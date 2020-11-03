Madden Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $125.37 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $127.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.17.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

