Madden Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

