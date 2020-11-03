Madden Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 700,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $201.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.99. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $213.16.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

