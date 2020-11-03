Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,897,000 after purchasing an additional 984,374 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,558,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

