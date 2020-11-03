Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.84 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

