Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $2,009,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $674,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $231.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $252.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.08.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

