Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $162.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.23. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $172.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

