Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 2.8% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 39,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

