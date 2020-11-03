MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

MMYT stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.18. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 116.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 732,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 101,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 539,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

