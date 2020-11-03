MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 41.84% and a negative net margin of 116.86%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.2% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 78.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37,596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 54.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

