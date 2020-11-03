Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

