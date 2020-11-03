Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) is Lafayette Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for about 6.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Markel worth $17,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the second quarter valued at $81,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 37.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 160.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL stock opened at $960.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $981.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $966.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,119.25.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.