Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

