Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE MMC opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.47.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.