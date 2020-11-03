Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 57.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of -12.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn ($0.25) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -8.0%.

MMLP opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

