Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,015 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Masco by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Masco by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 353,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 74,675 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 231,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

