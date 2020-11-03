Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 16,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $289.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

