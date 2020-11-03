Match Group (MTCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTCH opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.33, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $5,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,304.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

