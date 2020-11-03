Maxim Group Boosts North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to $17.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOA. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 291.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

