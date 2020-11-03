MDU Resources Group (MDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.65-1.85 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 2,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,573.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MDU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

