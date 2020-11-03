Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 19,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

