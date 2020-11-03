MercadoLibre (MELI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,215.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,156.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $994.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,378.50.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,167.94.

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

