Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Raymond James

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Mercer International alerts:

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $428.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -325.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.