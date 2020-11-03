Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 2.18. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 23.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 104.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 378,080 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.