MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) & Viña Concha y Toro (NASDAQ:VCOYY) Critical Analysis

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) and Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGP Ingredients and Viña Concha y Toro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGP Ingredients $362.74 million 1.89 $38.79 million $2.27 17.90 Viña Concha y Toro $919.77 million 1.60 $73.50 million N/A N/A

Viña Concha y Toro has higher revenue and earnings than MGP Ingredients.

Dividends

MGP Ingredients pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Viña Concha y Toro pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. MGP Ingredients pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGP Ingredients has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MGP Ingredients is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MGP Ingredients and Viña Concha y Toro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGP Ingredients 0 1 3 0 2.75 Viña Concha y Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A

MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.83%. Given MGP Ingredients’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MGP Ingredients is more favorable than Viña Concha y Toro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of MGP Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of MGP Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MGP Ingredients and Viña Concha y Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGP Ingredients 10.47% 17.44% 11.83% Viña Concha y Toro 8.22% 9.55% 4.53%

Summary

MGP Ingredients beats Viña Concha y Toro on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products. This segment also provides fuel grade alcohol for blending with gasoline; distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and corn oil; and warehouse services, including barrel put away, storage, and retrieval services. The Ingredient Solutions segment provides specialty wheat starches for food applications under the Fibersym Resistant Starch, FiberRite RW Resistant Starch, Pregel Instant Starch, and Midsol Cook-up Starch trademarks; specialty wheat proteins for food applications; commodity wheat starch for food and non-food applications; and commodity wheat proteins. The company sells its products directly or through distributors to manufacturers and processors of finished packaged goods or to bakeries primarily in the United States, Japan, Thailand, and Canada. MGP Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas.

About Viña Concha y Toro

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

