Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.63. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

