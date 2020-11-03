Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.382 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Moelis & Company has increased its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 239.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Shares of MC opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 95,364 shares of company stock worth $3,363,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

