Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $346.00 by Analysts at Truist

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Truist from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $315.26 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $326.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.49 and a 200-day moving average of $247.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $2,688,300.00. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,410 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $1,210,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,752 shares in the company, valued at $78,135,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,610 shares of company stock worth $24,805,571 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

