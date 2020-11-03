Monroe Capital (MRCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Monroe Capital to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $142.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.27.

MRCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.