Morgan Stanley Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $152.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut United Rentals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.47.

NYSE:URI opened at $192.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.42 and a 200 day moving average of $156.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $203.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

