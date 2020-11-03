Morgan Stanley Lowers Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $77.00

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabtec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wabtec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wabtec from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 63,022.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 123,524 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 118.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 419.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Wabtec by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

