Morgan Stanley Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $150.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. 140166 lowered their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.41.

WEX opened at $128.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 617.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in WEX by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

